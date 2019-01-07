Officers in Gabonese army control national radio in coup attempt [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Officers of the Gabonese army on Monday morning, controlled the national radio and banned the broadcast of President Ali Bongo's speech on the New Year.



Reuters reported that officers of the Gabonese army carried out a coup apparently early in the morning, controlling the national radio building and expressing their dissatisfaction with President Ali Bongo, who is treated for a stroke in Morocco.



lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, leader of the so-called National Movement for Defense and Security in Gabon, said Bongo's New Year speech "reinforced doubts about the president's ability to carry on with his responsibilities."





AA

Saba