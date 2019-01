China records first partial solar eclipse this year [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - China recorded the first partial solar eclipse this year in the central, eastern and northern parts of the country, including Beijing.



China's People's Daily reported Monday that the partial solar eclipse extended from about 7:00 am to 10:00 am yesterday, as the eclipse scene attracted the attention of a large number of astronomers.





AA

SABA