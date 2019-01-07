Earthquake hits Indonesia's western Mangarai region [08/يناير/2019] JAKARTA, 8 Jan. (Saba) - An earthquake measuring five on the Richter scale hit the western tip of Flores island west of Indonesia's Mangarai region on Monday, the Indonesian news agency Antara reported.



The epicenter of the quake was about 40 km north of Labuan Bajo city and the western part of Mangarai at a depth of 45 km, according to the Center for Meteorology and Climatology.



There were no casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.





AA

Saba