Israeli warplanes bombard a position north of the Gaza Strip [08/يناير/2019] GAZA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Israeli occupation forces bombed a position of the resistance west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.



Palestinian security sources said that Israeli aircraft bombed a number of rockets at the Ashkelon resistance site west of Beit Lahia and there were no casualties.





AA

Saba