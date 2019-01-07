ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 04:39:55م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
US president has learned nothing from history : Qasimi
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasimi said in response to US President Donald Trump's statements that Trump was talking about his hopes which are not exist in reality on the ground, affirming that Trumps knows that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been facing the pressures and the politics of US sanctions for decades."

"The Iranian people will not give in to American pressure that chooses sanctions rather than respect, walls rather than bridges," Qasimi said.

He added that the Iranians learned over the history of the honorable in good and bad times how to face and defeat the arrogant.

"The US president, like his predecessors, has not learned anything from the history and the events of the past decades," Qasimi said in a statement through Telegram.


He affirmed that Instead of looking at the wrong policy of his predecessors with the region and Iran, Trump repeated words that had nothing to do with truth but rather stemmed from his hatred of the Iranian people.

US pressure on Iran increased after their withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and the major powers.

The US president said a few days ago that the situation of the Iranians is not good at all, pointing out that they want to talk with the United States.


AA
Saba
