Israeli plan to encircle Bethlehem with settlements [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Israeli occupation government is working to implement a large-scale construction plan in the settlement of Efrat, which will encircle the city of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.



According to the newspaper, 1,200 dunums were allocated for the plan, which provides for the establishment of a new neighborhood to expand the settlement "Efrat" towards the city of Bethlehem, the houses will be located in this neighborhood will be in the area is considered very sensitive politically.



The so-called "Civil Administration" was allocated this area and transferred to the Ministry of Settlement and Housing last month, in a move aimed at allowing to begin planning the establishment of this neighborhood, which will be called "Givat Atam."



The newspaper pointed out that the process of establishing this new settlement neighborhood requires several actions to create new roads and infrastructure, in preparation for the establishment.



14 ministries will monitor funds from their budgets to support this plan. It should be noted that the Council of the settlement "Efrat" was established last September a small random settlement in this area, according to the planned will be hundreds of new housing units.



The National Office for the Defense of Land and Settlement Resistance of the Palestine Liberation Organization said that the Israeli government continues at high levels, especially at the gates of the early elections of the Knesset to impose facts on the ground by accelerating the process of construction and expansion of settlement and the approval of additional settlement schemes.



According to the weekly report issued by the office, the Israeli government intends to launch an expansion plan to build more settlement units near the settlement of Efrat, south of Bethlehem, by building 2,500 settlement units on the land of Khirbet al-Nahla in an attempt to prevent any development or expansion in the city.



The report added that the so-called "civil administration" of Israel allows the settlers to establish an "agricultural farm" in Al-Khalla, in addition to publishing notices on its website that it plans to build hundreds of housing units on 1182 dunums of land in the area.



According to the report, the occupation army confiscated 1700 dunums in 2009 from the land of the citizens in Khirbet, and seeks to expand the settlement bloc "Gush Etzion".



The aim of the authorities, "Israel" through the confiscation of land and deal with it as "the territory of a state" to pave the way for the settlement to proceed with the procedures to obtain government approval to build 2500 housing units.





AA

Saba