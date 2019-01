Coalition's mercenaries resume targeting several areas in western coast [08/يناير/2019] WESTERN COAST, Jan. 8 (Saba) – The mercenaries of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Tuesday resumed the violation to the ceasefire in Hodeidah province, western Yemen, a security official said.



The enemy bombarded Zaafran village in Kilo 16 area using medium and heavy machine guns, said the official.



Earlier, the militants bombed several areas in Tuhiah district.





AA