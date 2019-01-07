SRC Head reveals proposal to forces' redeploy in Hodeidah [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee (SRC), Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, on Monday has revealed a new proposal made by the representatives of the national delegation to the Ceasefire Committee to the Chairman of the UN Monitoring committee Patrick Cammaert.



Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said in a tweet on his Twitter account on Monday, that UN envoy Martin Griffiths had been told that during the meeting, representatives of the national delegation to the Ceasefire Committee had submitted a proposal to Patrick for the redeployment of military forces from both sides,





“The proposal of our delegation aims to facilitate the access of aid and”, al-Houthi said.



It aims to implement the Sweden agreement Sweden, in two phases, the Head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee said..



The delegation of Riyadh did not accept this or offer another option to date, al-Houthi added.





