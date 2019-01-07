Yemen, OCHA discuss neutralization of ports, oil installations [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Minister of Oil and Minerals Ahmed Daress on Monday met wit Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Sebastien Trives and discussed with him the neutralization of ports and oil installations and facilities.



They reviewed the coordination aspects between the Oil Ministry and OCHA to alleviate the situation resulted by the aggression and all-out blockade imposed on the country, especially with regard to providing oil derivatives and gas and paying salaries.



In the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of neutralizing the oil installations and petrol stations and tankers, calling on the U.N to play its presumably role in maintaining the floating tank “Safir” and allowing the withdrawal of crude oil from the reservoir to avoid an environmental disaster in the Red Sea.



Daress stressed the importance of taking serious steps toward the other party acts affecting delay of oil derivatives shipments, because that leads to an increase in their prices and adds burdens on citizens, affirming at this regard his ministry’s cooperation with the U.N. to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.



For his part, the OCHA official expressed the keenness to cooperate with the ministry to neutralize vital installations and locations of the oil sector, which would be determined by a committee from both sides.







AA

SABA