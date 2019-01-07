ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:31:15ص
عشرات القتلى والجرحى من جنود العدو ومرتزقته في عدد من الجبهات
سقط العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته بين قتيل وجريح في عمليات قنص وهجوم وكسر خمسة زحوفات وإفشال أربع محاولات تسلل وتدمير آليات في عدد من الجبهات خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
  International
Yemen, OCHA discuss neutralization of ports, oil installations
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Minister of Oil and Minerals Ahmed Daress on Monday met wit Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Sebastien Trives and discussed with him the neutralization of ports and oil installations and facilities.

They reviewed the coordination aspects between the Oil Ministry and OCHA to alleviate the situation resulted by the aggression and all-out blockade imposed on the country, especially with regard to providing oil derivatives and gas and paying salaries.

In the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of neutralizing the oil installations and petrol stations and tankers, calling on the U.N to play its presumably role in maintaining the floating tank “Safir” and allowing the withdrawal of crude oil from the reservoir to avoid an environmental disaster in the Red Sea.

Daress stressed the importance of taking serious steps toward the other party acts affecting delay of oil derivatives shipments, because that leads to an increase in their prices and adds burdens on citizens, affirming at this regard his ministry’s cooperation with the U.N. to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

For his part, the OCHA official expressed the keenness to cooperate with the ministry to neutralize vital installations and locations of the oil sector, which would be determined by a committee from both sides.



AA
SABA
