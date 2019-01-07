ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:31:15ص
عشرات القتلى والجرحى من جنود العدو ومرتزقته في عدد من الجبهات
سقط العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته بين قتيل وجريح في عمليات قنص وهجوم وكسر خمسة زحوفات وإفشال أربع محاولات تسلل وتدمير آليات في عدد من الجبهات خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
آخر الأخبار:
القوات العراقية تحبط محاولة تسلل لإرهابيي داعش في ديالى
العواصف الثلجية تجتاح 11 محافظة في مختلف أنحاء إيران
رئيس كوريا الديمقراطية يبدأ زيارة رسمية إلى الصين
قوات الاحتلال الصهيوني تعتقل سبعة فلسطينيين بالضفة الغربية
Developing communication of Yemen with int’l org discussed in meeting
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Director of the Presidency Office, Ahmed Hamed, on Monday with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf and his Deputy Hussein al-Ezzi.

The meeting, attended by Head of the National Authority for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Dr. al-Qassim Abbas, dealt with means aiming to develop the communication with international organizations to ensure the arrival of aid to the Yemeni people, reduce the manipulation and corruption, and direct international assistance.


AA
SABA
