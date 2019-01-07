Developing communication of Yemen with int’l org discussed in meeting [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Director of the Presidency Office, Ahmed Hamed, on Monday with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf and his Deputy Hussein al-Ezzi.



The meeting, attended by Head of the National Authority for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Dr. al-Qassim Abbas, dealt with means aiming to develop the communication with international organizations to ensure the arrival of aid to the Yemeni people, reduce the manipulation and corruption, and direct international assistance.





