Missile, artillery forces hit saudi-led military gatherings in Najran [08/يناير/2019] NAJRAN, Jan. 8 (Saba) – The Yemeni army on late Monday fired a Zilzal – 1 missile on gatherings of mercenaries belonging to the Saudi army in Najran region, a military official told saba.



According to the official, the Zilzal- 1 missile targeted the militants’ gatherings at Buka desert and led to killing and injuring dozens of them.



Furthermore, the artillery forces hit another enemy gatherings in the same district and left direct casualties among them.





AA

Saba