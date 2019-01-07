Progress in Media Institute of Rehabilitation and Training, Media Documentation Center inspected [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Minister of Information, Deifallah Al-Shami, on Sunday inspected the progress of work in the Institute of Media Rehabilitation and Training and its requirements and needs.



During his visit to a number of departments and training and rehabilitation halls, the Minister of Information listened to an explanation over the level of performance and plan for the current year and the difficulties facing the progress of work under the current situation.



Al-Shami stressed the importance of rehabilitating and training media and journalists in a professional and technical manner, which will contribute to enhancing performance and improving the quality of media work.



He urged the leadership of the Institute to take care of training and qualifying media and press cadres to keep abreast of contemporary developments as a cornerstone and a reliable bet in the transformation and promotion of the media message and keeping abreast of current developments.



The Minister of Information also inspected the work of the Media Documentation Center of the Ministry and its services provided to researchers and interested sides.



The Minister heard from Director of the Center, Ahmad Al-Lahabi, an explanation over the tasks of the Center's departments and the services it provides to researchers in various aspects. He also reviewed the difficulties facing the Center's work and its activities at present.



Al-Shami urged the leadership and employees of the Media Documentation Center to exert more efforts to improve its services, stressing the ministry's keenness to overcome the difficulties facing the center, in view of the importance of documentation and information.





AA

Saba