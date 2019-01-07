ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:31:15ص
عشرات القتلى والجرحى من جنود العدو ومرتزقته في عدد من الجبهات
سقط العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته بين قتيل وجريح في عمليات قنص وهجوم وكسر خمسة زحوفات وإفشال أربع محاولات تسلل وتدمير آليات في عدد من الجبهات خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
القوات العراقية تحبط محاولة تسلل لإرهابيي داعش في ديالى
العواصف الثلجية تجتاح 11 محافظة في مختلف أنحاء إيران
رئيس كوريا الديمقراطية يبدأ زيارة رسمية إلى الصين
قوات الاحتلال الصهيوني تعتقل سبعة فلسطينيين بالضفة الغربية
Progress in Media Institute of Rehabilitation and Training, Media Documentation Center inspected
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Minister of Information, Deifallah Al-Shami, on Sunday inspected the progress of work in the Institute of Media Rehabilitation and Training and its requirements and needs.

During his visit to a number of departments and training and rehabilitation halls, the Minister of Information listened to an explanation over the level of performance and plan for the current year and the difficulties facing the progress of work under the current situation.

Al-Shami stressed the importance of rehabilitating and training media and journalists in a professional and technical manner, which will contribute to enhancing performance and improving the quality of media work.

He urged the leadership of the Institute to take care of training and qualifying media and press cadres to keep abreast of contemporary developments as a cornerstone and a reliable bet in the transformation and promotion of the media message and keeping abreast of current developments.

The Minister of Information also inspected the work of the Media Documentation Center of the Ministry and its services provided to researchers and interested sides.

The Minister heard from Director of the Center, Ahmad Al-Lahabi, an explanation over the tasks of the Center's departments and the services it provides to researchers in various aspects. He also reviewed the difficulties facing the Center's work and its activities at present.

Al-Shami urged the leadership and employees of the Media Documentation Center to exert more efforts to improve its services, stressing the ministry's keenness to overcome the difficulties facing the center, in view of the importance of documentation and information.


AA
Saba
