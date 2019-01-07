Statistics says 22 million Yemenis suffer from humanitarian catastrophe :Information minister [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Spokesman of the National Salvation Government, Minister of Information on Monday released, during a In a press conference, statistics on the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Saudi-led coalition war waged on the Yemeni people over last year.



Dhaif Allah al-Shami showed that more than 22 million Yemenis need humanitarian aid while health assistance, 2.9 million children.



Those statistics proved that the coalition's war on Yemen displaced forcibly approximately 1.5 citizens.





