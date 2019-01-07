ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:31:15ص
عشرات القتلى والجرحى من جنود العدو ومرتزقته في عدد من الجبهات
سقط العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته بين قتيل وجريح في عمليات قنص وهجوم وكسر خمسة زحوفات وإفشال أربع محاولات تسلل وتدمير آليات في عدد من الجبهات خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Statistics says 22 million Yemenis suffer from humanitarian catastrophe :Information minister
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Spokesman of the National Salvation Government, Minister of Information on Monday released, during a In a press conference, statistics on the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Saudi-led coalition war waged on the Yemeni people over last year.

Dhaif Allah al-Shami showed that more than 22 million Yemenis need humanitarian aid while health assistance, 2.9 million children.

Those statistics proved that the coalition's war on Yemen displaced forcibly approximately 1.5 citizens.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
