We wish to National team to win in occupation states stadium : Deputy Ministry of Youth [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Deputy of the Media Sector at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Osama Sari expressed his optimism and wishes for the national team to achieve a great victory over the Iranian team in the match to be held in the stadium of UAE occupation state Monday evening.



"This victory will be a distinctive representation of our country in the heart of the invading UAE, which is at the forefront of the aggression against Yemen with the Saudi regime," Sari told Saba.



"The emergence of our national team for the first time in the Asian Nations Cup is a historic moment, especially in light of the difficult circumstances and barbaric aggression against our country which was a reason for the financial and psychological difficulties faced by the team during the stages of rehabilitation and readiness."



Sari stressed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports wanted to be present with all its leaders and technicians in the stadium to encourage the team and support for the Yemeni players, but that the game is hosted by the UAE's playgrounds.



"If the match will be held in a brotherly or or friendly country whose hands were not stained with the blood of Yemen's children and women... otherwise, we should be present their to support and encouragement for our first national team and attend the match.



He pointed out reservation presented by his ministry of any Yemeni participation in the territory of the countries of the aggression coalition.



"..But the team has chosen the path of challenge for all circumstances and so as not to miss the historic moment of entering the Asian Cup," he added.



He called on all Yemenis at home and abroad to support and encourage the first national team to win.





AA

Saba