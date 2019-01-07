ابحث عن:
الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019
العدوان ومرتزقته مستمرون في ارتكاب الجرائم وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
استمر العدوان الأمريكي السعودي ومرتزقته في ارتكاب الجرائم والخروقات لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية ما أدى إلى استشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بينهم امرأتان.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
وكيل وزارة الشباب: نتمنى للمنتخب الوطني الفوز على نظيره الإيراني
أعرب وكيل قطاع الإعلام بوزارة الشباب والرياضة أسامة ساري، عن تفاؤله وتمنياته للمنتخب الوطني لتحقيق فوزا كبيراً على المنتخب الإيراني الشقيق، في المباراة التي تقام مساء اليوم.

صندوق النظافة بذمار يدشن غدا آلية الجمع المباشر للمخلفات
مرتزقة العدوان يتكبدون خسائر في الأروح والعتاد بخب والشعف بالجوف
كسر زحف لمرتزقة العدوان في جبهة نهم
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
  International
We wish to National team to win in occupation states stadium : Deputy Ministry of Youth
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Deputy of the Media Sector at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Osama Sari expressed his optimism and wishes for the national team to achieve a great victory over the Iranian team in the match to be held in the stadium of UAE occupation state Monday evening.

"This victory will be a distinctive representation of our country in the heart of the invading UAE, which is at the forefront of the aggression against Yemen with the Saudi regime," Sari told Saba.

"The emergence of our national team for the first time in the Asian Nations Cup is a historic moment, especially in light of the difficult circumstances and barbaric aggression against our country which was a reason for the financial and psychological difficulties faced by the team during the stages of rehabilitation and readiness."

Sari stressed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports wanted to be present with all its leaders and technicians in the stadium to encourage the team and support for the Yemeni players, but that the game is hosted by the UAE's playgrounds.

"If the match will be held in a brotherly or or friendly country whose hands were not stained with the blood of Yemen's children and women... otherwise, we should be present their to support and encouragement for our first national team and attend the match.

He pointed out reservation presented by his ministry of any Yemeni participation in the territory of the countries of the aggression coalition.

"..But the team has chosen the path of challenge for all circumstances and so as not to miss the historic moment of entering the Asian Cup," he added.

He called on all Yemenis at home and abroad to support and encourage the first national team to win.


AA
Saba
