Video shows army firing, missile, rockets on coalition’s gatherings in Asir [07/يناير/2019] ASIR, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The army's military media on Sunday released a video footage showing the rocketry force forces of army firing five Katyusha rockets and the missile fore firing a Zilizal – 1 missile on coalition’s gatherings in Asir region.



The video showed the moments when the missiles were fired towards the Saudi-backed militants in Aleeb crossing.





AA

Saba