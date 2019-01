Saudi-led airstrike hits Saada [07/يناير/2019] SAADA, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The combat jets of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on late Monday launched an air strike on Saada province, a security official said.



The air strike hit Bani Saad area in Dhaher district, causing material damages among the civilians’ properties.





Saba