Army foils 2 infiltration of saudi-led mercenaries in Bayda [07/يناير/2019] BAYDA, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The army repelled on Monday two infiltration of mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Bayda province, a military official said.



The army killed dozens of the mercenaries and others during repelling their attacks which lasted for seven hours in Qania front, the official said.





