Army repels large-scale coalition’s infiltration in Hajjah [07/يناير/2019] HAJJAH, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The army on Monday repelled a large-scale infiltration of the mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Hajjah province, a military official said.



The army inflicted on the enemy's ranks heavy losses during repelling this failed infiltration in Mothalath Ahem.



Meanwhile, dozens of the militias were killed and injured in ambushes set up by the army in Ahem





Saba