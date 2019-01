Dhamar governor inspects prisoners situation in province [07/يناير/2019]

DHAMAR, Jan. 7 (Saba) – Dhamar governor Mohammed Hussein al-Maqdashi inspected on Monday a situation of prisoners in the province.

During the visit, the governor stressed on the importance of providing the services and needs to the prisoners.

Al-Maqdashi directed a judiciary authority to release the prisoners who have ended a term their sentences.

saba