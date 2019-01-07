Over 22 million Yemenis suffer Saudi aggression-made humanitarian catastrophe [07/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 7 (Saba) – Spokesman of the National Salvation Government, Minister of Information Dhaifallah al-Shami on Monday released national statistics on the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Saudi-led aggression coalition war on the Yemeni people over the past year.

In a press conference, al-Shami showed that "Over 22 million Yemenis need humanitarian aid and health assistance, 2.9 million children and women are suffering from acute malnutrition and 11.3 need food."

The data also showed that coalition war on Yemen has forced nearly million and a half citizens to flee their homes.

saba