Presidency Office Director, FM discuss developing communication with int'l orgs [07/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 7 (Saba) - Director of the Presidency Office, Ahmed Hamid, on Monday with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf and Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi.



The meeting, which is attended by Head of the National Authority for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Dr. al-Qassim Abbas, discussed ways to develop the communication with international organizations to ensure the arrival of aid to the Yemeni people, reduce the manipulation and corruption, and direct international assistance according to the needs plan of the country for the year 2019.





BA

Saba