آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:09:25م
اجتماع بمجلس الشورى يناقش مسودة الرؤية الوطنية لبناء الدولة اليمنية
عُقد بمجلس الشورى اليوم إجتماعاً موسعاً ضم عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى محمد النعيمي والقائم بأعمال رئيس المجلس محمد حسين العيدروس وعدد من أعضاء لجان المجلس.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
وكيل وزارة الشباب: نتمنى للمنتخب الوطني الفوز على نظيره الإيراني
أعرب وكيل قطاع الإعلام بوزارة الشباب والرياضة أسامة ساري، عن تفاؤله وتمنياته للمنتخب الوطني لتحقيق فوزا كبيراً على المنتخب الإيراني الشقيق، في المباراة التي تقام مساء اليوم.
Presidency Office Director, FM discuss developing communication with int'l orgs
[07/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 7 (Saba) - Director of the Presidency Office, Ahmed Hamid, on Monday with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf and Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi.

The meeting, which is attended by Head of the National Authority for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Dr. al-Qassim Abbas, discussed ways to develop the communication with international organizations to ensure the arrival of aid to the Yemeni people, reduce the manipulation and corruption, and direct international assistance according to the needs plan of the country for the year 2019.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على عسير وصعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
