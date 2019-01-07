ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:09:25م
اجتماع بمجلس الشورى يناقش مسودة الرؤية الوطنية لبناء الدولة اليمنية
عُقد بمجلس الشورى اليوم إجتماعاً موسعاً ضم عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى محمد النعيمي والقائم بأعمال رئيس المجلس محمد حسين العيدروس وعدد من أعضاء لجان المجلس.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
وكيل وزارة الشباب: نتمنى للمنتخب الوطني الفوز على نظيره الإيراني
أعرب وكيل قطاع الإعلام بوزارة الشباب والرياضة أسامة ساري، عن تفاؤله وتمنياته للمنتخب الوطني لتحقيق فوزا كبيراً على المنتخب الإيراني الشقيق، في المباراة التي تقام مساء اليوم.
وزير التربية والتعليم يتفقد معهد تدريب وتأهيل المعلمين
احباط محاولات تسلل للمرتزقة بعسير ومصرع وجرح عدد منهم
الأمم المتحدة : الإتجار بالبشر والاستغلال الجنسي مازالت جرائم بلا عقاب
الوكيل الغفاري: عملنا على تطوير منظومة العمل الجمركي وربط المواقع بكاميرات مراقبة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Tribal meeting in Dhamar discusses enhancing security in province
[07/يناير/2019]
DHAMAR, Jan. 7 (Saba) – A tribal meeting was staged on Monday by sheikhs and tribes to unify efforts to promote security and stability and advancement of the battle fronts.
The governor of the provinces Mohammad Hussein al-Maqdashi urged, during the meeting, the sheikhs and officials of the province to contribute actively to solve the social issues, end the revolutions, enhance the social peace, and maintain the national unity to confront Saudi-led aggression coalition.
The participants stressed on the importance of ongoing support to the fronts and the army in confronting the coalition's plots that target Yemen.
The meeting hailed the triumphs made by the army on the ground against the coalition.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على عسير وصعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
