Tribal meeting in Dhamar discusses enhancing security in province [07/يناير/2019]

DHAMAR, Jan. 7 (Saba) – A tribal meeting was staged on Monday by sheikhs and tribes to unify efforts to promote security and stability and advancement of the battle fronts.

The governor of the provinces Mohammad Hussein al-Maqdashi urged, during the meeting, the sheikhs and officials of the province to contribute actively to solve the social issues, end the revolutions, enhance the social peace, and maintain the national unity to confront Saudi-led aggression coalition.

The participants stressed on the importance of ongoing support to the fronts and the army in confronting the coalition's plots that target Yemen.

The meeting hailed the triumphs made by the army on the ground against the coalition.

saba