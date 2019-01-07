ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:39:09م
اجتماع بمجلس الشورى يناقش مسودة الرؤية الوطنية لبناء الدولة اليمنية
عُقد بمجلس الشورى اليوم إجتماعاً موسعاً ضم عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى محمد النعيمي والقائم بأعمال رئيس المجلس محمد حسين العيدروس وعدد من أعضاء لجان المجلس.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
وكيل وزارة الشباب: نتمنى للمنتخب الوطني الفوز على نظيره الإيراني
أعرب وكيل قطاع الإعلام بوزارة الشباب والرياضة أسامة ساري، عن تفاؤله وتمنياته للمنتخب الوطني لتحقيق فوزا كبيراً على المنتخب الإيراني الشقيق، في المباراة التي تقام مساء اليوم.
  Local
Minister of Oil meets OCHA Director
[07/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 7 (Saba) - Minister of Oil and Minerals Ahmed Daress on Monday discussed with Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Sebastien Trives the neutralization of ports and oil installations and facilities.

The meeting dealt with the coordination aspects between the Oil Ministry and OCHA in order to ease the escalating situation as a result of the aggression and siege, especially with regard to providing oil derivatives and gas and paying salaries.

In the meeting, the minister emphasized the importance of neutralizing the oil installations and petrol stations and tankers. He called on the United Nations to do its role in maintaining the floating tank "Safir" and allowing the withdrawal of crude oil from the reservoir in order to avoid an environmental disaster in the Red Sea.

Daress stressed the importance of taking serious steps with regard to preventing the delay of oil derivatives shipments, because that leads to an increase in their prices and adds burdens on citizens.

He confirmed his ministry's keenness to cooperate with the United Nations in this aspect so as to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

For his part, Trives confirmed OCHA's keenness to work with the ministry to neutralize vital installations and locations of the oil sector, which would be determined by a committee from both sides.


BA
Saba
