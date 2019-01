Footage shows army’s snipers killing 4 mercenaries in Nehm [07/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The military media of army on Sunday released a video footage showing the snipers unit killing four mercenaries paid by the saudi enemy in Sanaa province.



The video showed the moment when four mercenaries were killed while another mercenary was injured in sniping operations launched in Nihem Front.





AA

Saba