Video footage shows army snipers killing 2 saudi-led mercenaries in Najran [07/يناير/2019] NAJRAN, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The military media of army on Sunday released a video footage showing the army's snipers unit killing two militants loyal to Saudi army in Najran province.



The video showed the moment when the mercenaries were killed during sniping operations launched in Talaa site.





Saba