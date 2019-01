Video shows the army destroys 2 saudi-led military vehicles in Jawf [07/يناير/2019] JAWF, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The military media of the army on Sunday released a video footage showing the army forces targeting two military vehicles belonging to the mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Ajasher desert.



The video showed the moment when the army bombarded at the military vehicles in Ajasher.





AA

Saba