Video shows army firing 8 Katyusha rockets on saudi-led military gatherings in Asir [07/يناير/2019] ASIR, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The military media of army on Sunday released a video footage showing the missile forces firing eight Katyusha rockets on gatherings of Saudi army and their militants in Asir province.



The video showed the moments when the force hit the enemy's gatherings in Aleeb crossing.





AA

SABA