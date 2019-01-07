Video footage shows army snipers shoot 15 militants in Jaizn [07/يناير/2019] JIZAN, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The military media of Video footage released on Sunday showing snipers unit shooting 15 militants loyal to Saudi army in Jizan region.



The video showed the moment when five were killed in sniping operations in front of Gais Mountain, as well as eight others militants, were killed in sniping operations in the eastern part of Dood Mountain, and the last two militants were gun down at Alqiadah site eastern part of Khuobah area.





AA

Saba