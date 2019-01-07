ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 12:46:46م
المبعوث الأممي يغادر صنعاء بعد زيارة استمرت يومين
غادر صنعاء اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث، بعد زيارة استمرت يومين.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ميسي يهز الشباك مجددا وبرشلونة يوسع صدارته للدوري الإسباني
قاد ليونيل ميسي برشلونة لفوز صعب 2-1 على مستضيفه خيتافي مسجلا بذلك هدفه السابع في آخر أربع مباريات بدوري الدرجة الأولى الإسباني لكرة القدم امس الأحد.
مقتل ألمانيين اثنين جراء انهيارات جليدية في النمسا
ضباط في جيش الجابون يسيطرون على الإذاعة الوطنية في محاولة انقلاب فيما يبدو
الصين تسجل أول كسوف جزئي للشمس العام الحالي
زلزال يضرب منطقة غرب مانغاراي في اندونيسيا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Video footage shows army snipers shoot 15 militants in Jaizn
[07/يناير/2019] JIZAN, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The military media of Video footage released on Sunday showing snipers unit shooting 15 militants loyal to Saudi army in Jizan region.

The video showed the moment when five were killed in sniping operations in front of Gais Mountain, as well as eight others militants, were killed in sniping operations in the eastern part of Dood Mountain, and the last two militants were gun down at Alqiadah site eastern part of Khuobah area.


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على عسير وصعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في صعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
