آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 12:46:46م
المبعوث الأممي يغادر صنعاء بعد زيارة استمرت يومين
غادر صنعاء اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث، بعد زيارة استمرت يومين.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ميسي يهز الشباك مجددا وبرشلونة يوسع صدارته للدوري الإسباني
قاد ليونيل ميسي برشلونة لفوز صعب 2-1 على مستضيفه خيتافي مسجلا بذلك هدفه السابع في آخر أربع مباريات بدوري الدرجة الأولى الإسباني لكرة القدم امس الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
مقتل ألمانيين اثنين جراء انهيارات جليدية في النمسا
ضباط في جيش الجابون يسيطرون على الإذاعة الوطنية في محاولة انقلاب فيما يبدو
الصين تسجل أول كسوف جزئي للشمس العام الحالي
زلزال يضرب منطقة غرب مانغاراي في اندونيسيا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Coalition-led mercenaries violate 353 times ceasefire over last 48 hours: Army Spokesman
[07/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) – Spokesman of the army said, during press conference, Saudi-led coalition militias committed 353 violations of the UN-monitored-ceasefire in Hodeidah province during the past 48 hours.

Brigadier Yahya Sarei on Sunday said there is an exploitation of the weak performance of head of the UN team charged to monitoring the ceasefire.

The coalition-backed militias fired 287 artillery shells and 12 Katyusha rockets on residential neighborhoods and villages in several areas in the western coast, added Sarie.

He added that the coalition continued to shell using various medium and light weapons towards several areas in the city of Hodeidah and surrounding the city.

He stated that those violations were accompanied by flying of warplanes and spy plane over the city and districts of Hais, Durihemi and Tuhayta.

The coalition warplanes waged 33 raids, mostly targeted districts of Saada province and areas in the provinces of Jawf, Hajjah and Sanaa killing three citizens and wounding two others and border areas in Najran and Jizan.


AA
Saba
