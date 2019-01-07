Coalition-led mercenaries violate 353 times ceasefire over last 48 hours: Army Spokesman [07/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) – Spokesman of the army said, during press conference, Saudi-led coalition militias committed 353 violations of the UN-monitored-ceasefire in Hodeidah province during the past 48 hours.



Brigadier Yahya Sarei on Sunday said there is an exploitation of the weak performance of head of the UN team charged to monitoring the ceasefire.



The coalition-backed militias fired 287 artillery shells and 12 Katyusha rockets on residential neighborhoods and villages in several areas in the western coast, added Sarie.



He added that the coalition continued to shell using various medium and light weapons towards several areas in the city of Hodeidah and surrounding the city.



He stated that those violations were accompanied by flying of warplanes and spy plane over the city and districts of Hais, Durihemi and Tuhayta.



The coalition warplanes waged 33 raids, mostly targeted districts of Saada province and areas in the provinces of Jawf, Hajjah and Sanaa killing three citizens and wounding two others and border areas in Najran and Jizan.





AA

Saba