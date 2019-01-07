ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 12:46:46م
المبعوث الأممي يغادر صنعاء بعد زيارة استمرت يومين
غادر صنعاء اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث، بعد زيارة استمرت يومين.
السيسي يعترف بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إسرائيل في سيناء
اعترف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي بوجود تعاون أمني وثيق مع إسرائيل في شبه جزيرة سيناء خلال مقابلة بُثت يوم الأحد مع برنامج (60 دقيقة) على شبكة (سي.بي.إس) الإخبارية الأمريكية.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ميسي يهز الشباك مجددا وبرشلونة يوسع صدارته للدوري الإسباني
قاد ليونيل ميسي برشلونة لفوز صعب 2-1 على مستضيفه خيتافي مسجلا بذلك هدفه السابع في آخر أربع مباريات بدوري الدرجة الأولى الإسباني لكرة القدم امس الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
مقتل ألمانيين اثنين جراء انهيارات جليدية في النمسا
ضباط في جيش الجابون يسيطرون على الإذاعة الوطنية في محاولة انقلاب فيما يبدو
الصين تسجل أول كسوف جزئي للشمس العام الحالي
زلزال يضرب منطقة غرب مانغاراي في اندونيسيا
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Industry , Trade Ministry announces statistics of damage to private sector facilities as a result of aggression during 2015-2018
[07/يناير/2019]

SANAA,Jan.7 (Saba) - Ministry of Industry and Trade on Sunday announces priority results for accounting for damage to private sector facilities as a result of US-backed Saudi- aggression coalition to Yemen during 2015-2018 in the private sector enterprises in the capital Sanaa.



The Chamber of Commerce and Industry explained that 89 industrial facilities were damaged, estimated at one billion and 400 million dollars during four years of aggression against Yemen.



The chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hassan Kabws referred in this report it considered preliminary because they did not calculate cumulative loss values of all kinds, but it And limited to materials and machines according to the data of owners of enterprises.



Vice-President Mohammed Kafla said ILO to support the private sector in overcoming the damage and destruction it has suffered.



Vice- president of the Chamber of Commerce Mahammed Salah said this statistics Coinciding with the third anniversary of the bombing of the aggression for ministry of Industry , Trade.



Chairman of the Social Affairs Committee Hamoud al-Nakeep referred this statistics should include all material and human damages ,whether offered to the private or public sector.



He referred to the importance of raising criminal and judicial appeals to prosecute the states of aggression for their crimes.



Amal


saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على عسير وصعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في صعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by