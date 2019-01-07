Industry , Trade Ministry announces statistics of damage to private sector facilities as a result of aggression during 2015-2018

SANAA,Jan.7 (Saba) - Ministry of Industry and Trade on Sunday announces priority results for accounting for damage to private sector facilities as a result of US-backed Saudi- aggression coalition to Yemen during 2015-2018 in the private sector enterprises in the capital Sanaa.





The Chamber of Commerce and Industry explained that 89 industrial facilities were damaged, estimated at one billion and 400 million dollars during four years of aggression against Yemen.





The chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hassan Kabws referred in this report it considered preliminary because they did not calculate cumulative loss values of all kinds, but it And limited to materials and machines according to the data of owners of enterprises.





Vice-President Mohammed Kafla said ILO to support the private sector in overcoming the damage and destruction it has suffered.





Vice- president of the Chamber of Commerce Mahammed Salah said this statistics Coinciding with the third anniversary of the bombing of the aggression for ministry of Industry , Trade.





Chairman of the Social Affairs Committee Hamoud al-Nakeep referred this statistics should include all material and human damages ,whether offered to the private or public sector.







He referred to the importance of raising criminal and judicial appeals to prosecute the states of aggression for their crimes.





[07/يناير/2019]Amalsaba