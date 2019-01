Army shells saudi-led mercenaries' gatherings in Najran [07/يناير/2019] NAJRAN, Jan. 7 (Saba) – The army on Monday fires an artillery on groups of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Najran border province, a security official told Saba.



The shelling hit the gatherings in sites of Raqabat Murrash and Nahwqah, hitting the targets directly.



The army fired a missile, Zilzal-1, on Sunday on groups of the mercenaries in in al-Buqa desert, leaving heavy losses, official added.



AA

Saba