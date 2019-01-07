Traffic announces 98 deaths,592 injured in traffic accidents during 2018 in Sanaa

SANAA,Jan.7 (Saba) – The Sanaa' traffic announced in reports 98 deaths and 592 were injured in traffic accidents in the capital Sanaa during 2018.





An statement obtained by Saba, there are 366 accidents which resulted in 98 deaths and 592 injuries including 366 seriously injured.





General Manager of Traffic Ahmed Al-Qahoum said that the total material losses resulting in it amounted to 109,450 riyals.





The report said the total violations of traffic systems that have been monitored 5,149 violations.





[07/يناير/2019]Amalsaba