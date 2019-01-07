ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:30:45ص
انتصارات ميدانية للجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية
حقق الجيش واللجان الشعبية انتصارات ميدانية خلال مواجهته مع العدو السعودي ومرتزقته واستهدف تعزيزاتهم ومواقعهم بالصواريخ والقذائف المدفعية خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
قرابة مليار و400 مليون دولار خسائر القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان
أعلنت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بأمانة العاصمة النتائج الأولية لحصر أضرار منشآت القطاع الخاص في أمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان خلال الفترة 2015 - 2018م.
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
أحزاب التحالف الديمقراطي تحمل دول العدوان مسئولية ماسيترتب على الاعتداء على أبناء شبوة
المكتب السياسي للحزب الناصري الديمقراطي يحمل الأمم المتحدة مسئولية ممارسات دول العدوان في الجنوب
تنسيقية الجبهة الوطنية الجنوبية تدعو أبناء الجنوب إلى مواجهة المشروع الإمارتي الخطير في اليمن
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
  Local
Traffic announces 98 deaths,592 injured in traffic accidents during 2018 in Sanaa
[07/يناير/2019]

SANAA,Jan.7 (Saba) – The Sanaa' traffic announced in reports 98 deaths and 592 were injured in traffic accidents in the capital Sanaa during 2018.



An statement obtained by Saba, there are 366 accidents which resulted in 98 deaths and 592 injuries including 366 seriously injured.



General Manager of Traffic Ahmed Al-Qahoum said that the total material losses resulting in it amounted to 109,450 riyals.



The report said the total violations of traffic systems that have been monitored 5,149 violations.



Amal




saba
