Five Saudi-led air strikes hit Saada, Asir [07/يناير/2019]

SAADA, Jan. 6 (Saba) – Five airstrikes by the Saudi-led aggression coalition fighter jets backed the United States hit two provinces of Saada and Asir, a security official told Saba on Monday.

The strikes Saada city and Majazah area of Asir, the official added.

saba