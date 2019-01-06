FM meets UN Resident Coordinator [06/يناير/2019]



SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Sunday with the United Nation Resident Coordinator in Sanaa Lise Grande.



At the meeting, they discussed practical and operational arrangements for the Stockholm Agreement and the role of the United Nations and its organizations, programs and agencies to ensure the smooth and unhindered flow of humanitarian and commercial assistance to the port of Hodeidah.



During the meeting, Minister Sharaf pointed out that while the Higher Political Council and the government of national reconciliation committed to the Stockholm Agreement and provide the necessary facilities, the other party represented by the aggression coalition and its mercenaries obstructed the arrival of ships loaded with humanitarian aid and oil derivatives.



Grande pointed to the commitment of the United Nations and its organizations, programs and agencies, to provide all its services to the Yemeni citizen.



The Resident Coordinator undertook to provide all relevant data and to work jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to resolve any problems related to the work of the Program.



Minister Sharaf reiterated the State Department's repeated invitation to the World Food Program to provide documents and statements in support of these allegations to be investigated by the competent official authorities and to take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the targets.



EM



Saba