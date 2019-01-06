ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:54:43م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
قرابة مليار و400 مليون دولار خسائر القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان
أعلنت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بأمانة العاصمة النتائج الأولية لحصر أضرار منشآت القطاع الخاص في أمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان خلال الفترة 2015 - 2018م.
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
الأحزاب المناهضة للعدوان تستنكر اعتداءات ما يسمى بالنخبة الشبوانية
التنظيم الوحدوي يدين جريمة ما يسمى النخبة الشبوانية بحق أبناء مرخة بشبوة
أحزاب المشترك تدين جريمة ما يسمى النخبة الشبوانية بحق المواطنين في شبوة
عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى النعيمي يعزي في وفاة الشيخ أحسن العقر
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
FM meets UN Resident Coordinator
[06/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Sunday with the United Nation Resident Coordinator in Sanaa Lise Grande.

At the meeting, they discussed practical and operational arrangements for the Stockholm Agreement and the role of the United Nations and its organizations, programs and agencies to ensure the smooth and unhindered flow of humanitarian and commercial assistance to the port of Hodeidah.

During the meeting, Minister Sharaf pointed out that while the Higher Political Council and the government of national reconciliation committed to the Stockholm Agreement and provide the necessary facilities, the other party represented by the aggression coalition and its mercenaries obstructed the arrival of ships loaded with humanitarian aid and oil derivatives.

Grande pointed to the commitment of the United Nations and its organizations, programs and agencies, to provide all its services to the Yemeni citizen.

The Resident Coordinator undertook to provide all relevant data and to work jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to resolve any problems related to the work of the Program.

Minister Sharaf reiterated the State Department's repeated invitation to the World Food Program to provide documents and statements in support of these allegations to be investigated by the competent official authorities and to take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the targets.

EM

Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على عسير وصعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في صعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by