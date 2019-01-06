Amran governor discuss doubling public mobilization to fight aggression [06/يناير/2019]

AMRAN, Jan. 6 (Saba) – Amran governor Faisal Jaman held a meeting on Sunday with several sheikhs to double a public mobilization to move to the battle fronts against the Saudi-led aggression coalition.

At the meeting, the governor stressed on the importance of enhancing the internal front and stand united to athwart the coalition's plots that target Yemen.

The meeting touched upon the full readiness to support the fronts with fighters and money to defend the homeland and its sovereignty.

They praised the great triumphs achieved by the army against the coalition and its mercenaries.

saba