آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:54:43م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
قرابة مليار و400 مليون دولار خسائر القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان
أعلنت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بأمانة العاصمة النتائج الأولية لحصر أضرار منشآت القطاع الخاص في أمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان خلال الفترة 2015 - 2018م.
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
الأحزاب المناهضة للعدوان تستنكر اعتداءات ما يسمى بالنخبة الشبوانية
التنظيم الوحدوي يدين جريمة ما يسمى النخبة الشبوانية بحق أبناء مرخة بشبوة
أحزاب المشترك تدين جريمة ما يسمى النخبة الشبوانية بحق المواطنين في شبوة
عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى النعيمي يعزي في وفاة الشيخ أحسن العقر
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Amran governor discuss doubling public mobilization to fight aggression
[06/يناير/2019]
AMRAN, Jan. 6 (Saba) – Amran governor Faisal Jaman held a meeting on Sunday with several sheikhs to double a public mobilization to move to the battle fronts against the Saudi-led aggression coalition.
At the meeting, the governor stressed on the importance of enhancing the internal front and stand united to athwart the coalition's plots that target Yemen.
The meeting touched upon the full readiness to support the fronts with fighters and money to defend the homeland and its sovereignty.
They praised the great triumphs achieved by the army against the coalition and its mercenaries.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على عسير وصعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في صعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
