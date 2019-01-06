Protest rally in Dahmar denounces Saudi aggression crimes [06/يناير/2019]

DHAMAR, Jan. 6 (Saba) – Tribes and sheikhs of Dhamar province organized on Sunday a protest rally to denounce the war crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni people.

At the rally, the protesters condemned the cease-fire violation by the coalition and its militias.

The participants stressed on the importance of enhancing efforts to maintain the security and stability of Yemen.

They greeted the great triumphs achieved by the army against the coalition in all fronts.

saba