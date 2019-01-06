ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:54:43م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
قرابة مليار و400 مليون دولار خسائر القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان
أعلنت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بأمانة العاصمة النتائج الأولية لحصر أضرار منشآت القطاع الخاص في أمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان خلال الفترة 2015 - 2018م.
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Protest rally in Dahmar denounces Saudi aggression crimes
[06/يناير/2019]
DHAMAR, Jan. 6 (Saba) – Tribes and sheikhs of Dhamar province organized on Sunday a protest rally to denounce the war crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni people.
At the rally, the protesters condemned the cease-fire violation by the coalition and its militias.
The participants stressed on the importance of enhancing efforts to maintain the security and stability of Yemen.
They greeted the great triumphs achieved by the army against the coalition in all fronts.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على عسير وصعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في صعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
