About 30 workers killed in landslide in Afghanistan [06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - At least 30 workers were killed Sunday by a landslide at a gold mine in the northern state of Badakhshan.



"Thirty workers were killed and 15 others injured in a landslide at a gold mine in the province of Kohistan in the northern state of Badakhshan," the official Tolo news agency quoted an official as saying.





AA

Saba