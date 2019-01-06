ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:01:21م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
قرابة مليار و400 مليون دولار خسائر القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان
أعلنت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بأمانة العاصمة النتائج الأولية لحصر أضرار منشآت القطاع الخاص في أمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان خلال الفترة 2015 - 2018م.
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
اجتماع للجنة الفنية لتعزيز نظام عدالة الأطفال (مصحح)
الرئيس المشاط يعزي في وفاة الشيخ أحسن بن ناصر العقر
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في صعدة
تكريم الفائزين بجائزة الرئيس الشهيد الصماد لإنتاج الحبوب بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Tehran plans joint naval exercises with Russia soon
[06/يناير/2019] SANA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The commander of the Iranian naval forces Admiral Hussein Khanzadi his country's intention to conduct naval maneuvers Iranian Iranian, where the training of the two forces during the operations of supply and rescue and the fight against piracy.

"Cooperation between the Iranian and Russian navies and the naval forces of the Caspian Sea has been greatly enhanced over the past years," the Iranian Mehr news agency quoted Khansadi as saying.

"We have organized relations in the Caspian Sea, which can be said to have taken a traditional form, and these countries know very well. Caspian Sea is a closed lake and its security is the responsibility of all its countries."

The commander of the naval forces in the Iranian army that the Caspian states will not allow the presence of any foreign force in its waters .. affirming that the Caspian sea is an area where peace and friendship extend and all of its countries follow this trend.

He pointed out that the joint exercises between Iran and Russia enhance maritime cooperation at all levels of strategic, tactical and operational.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في صعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by