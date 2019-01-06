Tehran plans joint naval exercises with Russia soon [06/يناير/2019] SANA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The commander of the Iranian naval forces Admiral Hussein Khanzadi his country's intention to conduct naval maneuvers Iranian Iranian, where the training of the two forces during the operations of supply and rescue and the fight against piracy.



"Cooperation between the Iranian and Russian navies and the naval forces of the Caspian Sea has been greatly enhanced over the past years," the Iranian Mehr news agency quoted Khansadi as saying.



"We have organized relations in the Caspian Sea, which can be said to have taken a traditional form, and these countries know very well. Caspian Sea is a closed lake and its security is the responsibility of all its countries."



The commander of the naval forces in the Iranian army that the Caspian states will not allow the presence of any foreign force in its waters .. affirming that the Caspian sea is an area where peace and friendship extend and all of its countries follow this trend.



He pointed out that the joint exercises between Iran and Russia enhance maritime cooperation at all levels of strategic, tactical and operational.





AA

Saba