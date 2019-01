Israeli occupation forces arrest 10 Palestinians from occupied West Bank [06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Sunday 10 Palestinians from several areas in the occupied West Bank.



According to the Palestinian media, the occupation authorities said in a statement that the Palestinian detainees were transferred for interrogation on the grounds that they were wanted and did not mention the places of their detention.





AA

Saba