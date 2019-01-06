ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:01:21م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
قرابة مليار و400 مليون دولار خسائر القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان
أعلنت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بأمانة العاصمة النتائج الأولية لحصر أضرار منشآت القطاع الخاص في أمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان خلال الفترة 2015 - 2018م.
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
اجتماع للجنة الفنية لتعزيز نظام عدالة الأطفال (مصحح)
الرئيس المشاط يعزي في وفاة الشيخ أحسن بن ناصر العقر
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في صعدة
تكريم الفائزين بجائزة الرئيس الشهيد الصماد لإنتاج الحبوب بالحديدة
  International
President of SRC meets UN envoy to Yemen
[06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee (SRC), Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, discussed on Sunday with the special envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen Martin Griffith efforts to bring peace and the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement.

The meeting touched on aspects related to the upcoming round of consultations, salaries of staff, the opening of Sana'a International Airport and a number of humanitarian and economic issues.

The head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee affirmed the commitment of country to implement the Stockholm agreement, including redeployment and other steps ..

 "We are ready to implement the Stockholm agreement without any retreat from any point agreed upon, and we have taken great steps in redeployment," he said.

He expressed the hope that a breakthrough would soon take place in Hodeidah, with the full implementation of the agreement, and that there would be a continuation of the peace efforts and an end to the aggression on Yemen to the retun of life to normal and so that the Yemeni people will enjoy security and stability.

He called on the Chief of the Revolutionary Supreme UN envoy to form an independent financial commission of professional, to look at the accounts of the Central Bank of Yemen and the branches and manipulation and imbalance that occurs at the side of the mercenaries of the US-Saudi-UAE aggression coalition.


AA
Saba
