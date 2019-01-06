ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:01:21م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
قرابة مليار و400 مليون دولار خسائر القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان
أعلنت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بأمانة العاصمة النتائج الأولية لحصر أضرار منشآت القطاع الخاص في أمانة العاصمة جراء العدوان خلال الفترة 2015 - 2018م.
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
اجتماع للجنة الفنية لتعزيز نظام عدالة الأطفال (مصحح)
الرئيس المشاط يعزي في وفاة الشيخ أحسن بن ناصر العقر
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في صعدة
تكريم الفائزين بجائزة الرئيس الشهيد الصماد لإنتاج الحبوب بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
National Authority for Humanitarian Affairs Management discusses its regulations
[06/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The National Authority for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Response on Sunday discussed the regulations organizing the authority's work.

The meeting, chaired by Ahmed Hamid, director of the presidency office and the authority's chairman of board of directors, dealt with the mechanism of working in the authority to achieve its objectives in accordance with the regulations.

The meeting also touched on aspects related to the humanitarian work coordination between the official bodies and organizations operating in Yemen through building a real and effective partnership that meets the humanitarian needs according to the national priorities.


BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في صعدة
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by