National Authority for Humanitarian Affairs Management discusses its regulations [06/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The National Authority for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Response on Sunday discussed the regulations organizing the authority's work.



The meeting, chaired by Ahmed Hamid, director of the presidency office and the authority's chairman of board of directors, dealt with the mechanism of working in the authority to achieve its objectives in accordance with the regulations.



The meeting also touched on aspects related to the humanitarian work coordination between the official bodies and organizations operating in Yemen through building a real and effective partnership that meets the humanitarian needs according to the national priorities.





BA

Saba