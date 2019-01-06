ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:27:22م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة محافظة صنعاء تنعي الشيخ أحسن العقر
رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا يلتقي المبعوث الأممي
مناقشة أداء مكاتب الواجبات بمديريات خولان الطيال بصنعاء
تعادل إيبار وفياريال سلبياً في الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم
  International
Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi Meets UN Envoy to Yemen
[06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, met on Sunday with UN Secretary-General special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffith.

During the meeting, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi pointed to obstacles, disabilities and violations facing the Stockholm Agreement by the parties to the US-back,ed saudi-led aggression coalition.

He stressed the importance of speeding up implementation of the agreement and start implementing other steps related to the truce in Taiz province and the payment of salaries throughout the Republic of Yemen and the opening of Sanaa International Airport and the release of prisoners as agreed.

The leader of the revolution denounced the slowdown and the attempt to circumvent the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement according to the agreed period of time.

The meeting touched on preparations for the next round of negotiations and preparation for them, leading to a successful political dialogue with seriousness and keenness to achieve peace and end the war of aggression.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
