Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi Meets UN Envoy to Yemen [06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, met on Sunday with UN Secretary-General special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffith.



During the meeting, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi pointed to obstacles, disabilities and violations facing the Stockholm Agreement by the parties to the US-back,ed saudi-led aggression coalition.



He stressed the importance of speeding up implementation of the agreement and start implementing other steps related to the truce in Taiz province and the payment of salaries throughout the Republic of Yemen and the opening of Sanaa International Airport and the release of prisoners as agreed.



The leader of the revolution denounced the slowdown and the attempt to circumvent the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement according to the agreed period of time.



The meeting touched on preparations for the next round of negotiations and preparation for them, leading to a successful political dialogue with seriousness and keenness to achieve peace and end the war of aggression.





