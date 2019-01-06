ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:27:22م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
Muscat International Airport competes for the title of the best airport in the world
[06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - Muscat International Airport has joined the list of airports competing for the Skytrax Award for the world's best airport in 2019.

According to the Omani news agency, the winning Skytrax international airports will be voted by customers in the largest annual survey of its kind that assesses their satisfaction with the services offered at various airports around the world.

The award is one of the hallmarks of airport standards and involves 12.85 million passengers from 110 countries to select winners from 410 international airports.

 The survey includes a customer satisfaction assessment based on 39 performance indicators for services and products available at airports, from clearance of travel, arrival, transit, shopping, security, passports and even departure. The winning airport is scheduled to be announced on March 27.

Muscat International Airport has boosted the growth of the travel and tourism sector in Oman. From January to November 2018, the total number of flights to the airport reached 108,813, an increase of 16.6 per cent over 2017, The number of passengers increased by 9.4% during the same period to reach 13996795 passengers.


AA
Saba
