Muscat Securities Market Index rises at closing [06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The Muscat Securities Market index increased by (26.57) points by (0.62) percent on Sunday to close at (432,192) points compared to the last trading session which reached (42,626) points.



According to Oman News Agency, the value of trading amounted to 6280871 Omani riyals increased by (961.14) per cent compared to the last trading session which amounted to 591900 RO.



The Muscat Securities Market (MSM) report showed that the market value increased by 0.21% to reach RO 18.19 billion.



The value of non-Omanis' purchase in the market was RO 155 thousand, a problem of (47.2%), while the value of sale of non-Omanis was RO 421 thousand while the net non-Omani investment decreased by RO 266 thousand and by (4.23) Cent.





