آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:27:22م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة محافظة صنعاء تنعي الشيخ أحسن العقر
رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا يلتقي المبعوث الأممي
مناقشة أداء مكاتب الواجبات بمديريات خولان الطيال بصنعاء
تعادل إيبار وفياريال سلبياً في الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم
  International
Muscat Securities Market Index rises at closing
[06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The Muscat Securities Market index increased by (26.57) points by (0.62) percent on Sunday to close at (432,192) points compared to the last trading session which reached (42,626) points.

According to Oman News Agency, the value of trading amounted to 6280871 Omani riyals increased by (961.14) per cent compared to the last trading session which amounted to 591900 RO.

The Muscat Securities Market (MSM) report showed that the market value increased by 0.21% to reach RO 18.19 billion.

The value of non-Omanis' purchase in the market was RO 155 thousand, a problem of (47.2%), while the value of sale of non-Omanis was RO 421 thousand while the net non-Omani investment decreased by RO 266 thousand and by (4.23) Cent.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنين ومقتل قيادي في النخبة الشبوانية إثر اشتباكات وقصف مروحيات الأباتشي
[04/يناير/2019]
