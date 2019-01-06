Planning Minister Meets Resident Representative of WFP [06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul Aziz al-Kameem today met with World Food Program (WFP) Resident Representative Stephen Anderson.



The meeting discussed a number of issues related to strengthening the cooperation frameworks between Yemen and the program in order to support the activities of the program in Yemen.



The two sides reviewed the implementation of a number of projects included in the activities of the World Food Program in Yemen.



The meeting touched on the issues related to the ongoing efforts to prepare the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan for 2019 and mobilizing the necessary resources to finance them.



Where the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation stressed the importance of keeping pace with the plan for priorities of humanitarian needs in Yemen.



He referred to the government's keenness represented by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation

To provide facilities available to support the programs and activities of the World Food Program.



For his part, the WFP Resident Representative stressed WFP's keenness to continue its activities in Yemen and provide food support to affected groups.





AA

Saba