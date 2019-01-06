ابحث عن:
الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
قيادة محافظة صنعاء تنعي الشيخ أحسن العقر
رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا يلتقي المبعوث الأممي
مناقشة أداء مكاتب الواجبات بمديريات خولان الطيال بصنعاء
تعادل إيبار وفياريال سلبياً في الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم
Planning Minister Meets Resident Representative of WFP
[06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul Aziz al-Kameem today met with World Food Program (WFP) Resident Representative Stephen Anderson.

The meeting discussed a number of issues related to strengthening the cooperation frameworks between Yemen and the program in order to support the activities of the program in Yemen.

The two sides reviewed the implementation of a number of projects included in the activities of the World Food Program in Yemen.

The meeting touched on the issues related to the ongoing efforts to prepare the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan for 2019 and mobilizing the necessary resources to finance them.

Where the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation stressed the importance of keeping pace with the plan for priorities of humanitarian needs in Yemen.

He referred to the government's keenness represented by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation
To provide facilities available to support the programs and activities of the World Food Program.

For his part, the WFP Resident Representative stressed WFP's keenness to continue its activities in Yemen and provide food support to affected groups.


