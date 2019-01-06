German Georgis retains title of Auckland Tennis by beating Bianca Andreescu [06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - German champions Yulia Georgis struggled to avoid defeat by defeating rising Canadian Bianca Andreescuto win the Auckland Open on Sunday.



The 30-year-old Georgis took the lead 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 to win the title after an hour-long 45-minute showdown.



Andreescu, the 18-year-old of the qualifiers, ranked 152th in the world, beat Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, who have been the world rankings, on their way to the final but did not maintain their lead over Giorgis in Group A.



"Bianca has made things difficult today and I'm sure I'll hear about a lot of good news in the future," said Giorgis, ranked 14th in the world after her seventh title.



"I have relied on all my experience and succeeded in important moments," she said.



Andreescu advanced 5-4 in the second set but suffered a back problem that required treatment and affected her in the rest of the game.



"My body is really unfortunate," Andreescu said.



"It was important to stay firm when I advanced 5-4 and I was a long way from winning the title, but Yulia was stubborn and started hitting her."





AA

Saba