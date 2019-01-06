ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:27:22م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة محافظة صنعاء تنعي الشيخ أحسن العقر
رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا يلتقي المبعوث الأممي
مناقشة أداء مكاتب الواجبات بمديريات خولان الطيال بصنعاء
تعادل إيبار وفياريال سلبياً في الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
German Georgis retains title of Auckland Tennis by beating Bianca Andreescu
[06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - German champions Yulia Georgis struggled to avoid defeat by defeating rising Canadian Bianca Andreescuto win the Auckland Open on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Georgis took the lead 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 to win the title after an hour-long 45-minute showdown.

Andreescu, the 18-year-old of the qualifiers, ranked 152th in the world, beat Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, who have been the world rankings, on their way to the final but did not maintain their lead over Giorgis in Group A.

"Bianca has made things difficult today and I'm sure I'll hear about a lot of good news in the future," said Giorgis, ranked 14th in the world after her seventh title.

"I have relied on all my experience and succeeded in important moments," she said.

Andreescu advanced 5-4 in the second set but suffered a back problem that required treatment and affected her in the rest of the game.

"My body is really unfortunate," Andreescu said.

"It was important to stay firm when I advanced 5-4 and I was a long way from winning the title, but Yulia was stubborn and started hitting her."


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنين ومقتل قيادي في النخبة الشبوانية إثر اشتباكات وقصف مروحيات الأباتشي
[04/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by