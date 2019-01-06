Prime Minister meets Griffith, presents him with a souvenir gift in recognition of his efforts [06/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtour met on Sunday with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffith and his deputy Moin Shreim and his technical staff.



The Prime Minister expressed his thanks for the efforts exerted by the UN envoy and his achievement of one of the important steps on the path of peace.



"On behalf of the Yemeni citizens who have suffered the suffering of aggression and war throughout this period, we thank you for all your past, present and future efforts, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, for his support for peaceful efforts." Said Abdul Aziz.



"The hearts of the Yemenis pinned high hopes as it moves towards consultations and your proper approach, which leads to consultations between the various parties to reach a peaceful solution and end their severe and continuous suffering for four years, which is worsening one month after another." Habtour added.



At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister presented a memorial gift to Envoy Griffith, in recognition of his efforts to advance the peace process in Yemen.



EM



Saba