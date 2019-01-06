ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:27:22م
السيد عبد الملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
الألمانية جورجيس تحتفظ بلقب أوكلاند للتنس بفوزها على أندريسكو
كافحت حاملة اللقب الألمانية يوليا جورجيس لتنجو من الهزيمة وقضت على حلم الكندية الصاعدة بيانكا أندريسكو لتحسم لقب بطولة أوكلاند للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة محافظة صنعاء تنعي الشيخ أحسن العقر
رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا يلتقي المبعوث الأممي
مناقشة أداء مكاتب الواجبات بمديريات خولان الطيال بصنعاء
تعادل إيبار وفياريال سلبياً في الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم
  International
Prime Minister meets Griffith, presents him with a souvenir gift in recognition of his efforts
[06/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtour met on Sunday with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffith and his deputy Moin Shreim and his technical staff.

The Prime Minister expressed his thanks for the efforts exerted by the UN envoy and his achievement of one of the important steps on the path of peace.

"On behalf of the Yemeni citizens who have suffered the suffering of aggression and war throughout this period, we thank you for all your past, present and future efforts, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, for his support for peaceful efforts." Said Abdul Aziz.

"The hearts of the Yemenis pinned high hopes as it moves towards consultations and your proper approach, which leads to consultations between the various parties to reach a peaceful solution and end their severe and continuous suffering for four years, which is worsening one month after another." Habtour added.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister presented a memorial gift to Envoy Griffith, in recognition of his efforts to advance the peace process in Yemen.

EM

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنين ومقتل قيادي في النخبة الشبوانية إثر اشتباكات وقصف مروحيات الأباتشي
[04/يناير/2019]
