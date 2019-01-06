ابحث عن:
رئيس الوزراء يلتقي غريفيث ويقدم له هدية تذكارية تقديرا لجهوده
التقى رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم المبعوث الأممي الخاص إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث ونائبه معين شريم وطاقمه الفني.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
محافظ عمران يناقش مع وجهاء مديرية السودة جهود تعزيز الاصطفاف لمواجهة العدوان
الولايات المتحدة تعتبر الصين منافسها الأول على سيادة الفضاء
كسر زحف للغزاة والمرتزقة في البقع بنجران
وساطة قبلية تنجح في حل قضية قتل بالخطاء بمديرية جبل عيال يزيد بعمران
WFP's support for technical education in Yemen discussed
[06/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) – Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training Ghazi Mohsen on Sunday discussed with Food Security and Livelihood Officer of the World Food Program (WFP) the possibility of the program's support for the technical education sector in Yemen.

In the meeting, the minister reviewed the difficulties hindering the development of the technical education, especially at the current circumstances the country is going through due to the aggression war that destroyed most of educational facilities in several provinces.

Mohsen confirmed the keenness of his ministry to establish strong cooperation with donor organizations to benefit from their support to develop technical and vocational education so as to ensure the continuation of the educational process.

For his part, WFP's official noted that the program is currently focusing on projects related to sustainable livelihood, school feeding, and rehabilitation of schools and irrigation systems.

He confirmed the program's readiness to contribute to supporting the implementation of several programs in the technical education sector through cooperation with a number of organizations.

Following the meeting, the minister accompanied by WFP team visited Baghdad Technical Institute in the capital Sanaa, where they learned about the Institute's laboratories and needs of its various departments.


