WFP's support for technical education in Yemen discussed [06/يناير/2019]



SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) – Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training Ghazi Mohsen on Sunday discussed with Food Security and Livelihood Officer of the World Food Program (WFP) the possibility of the program's support for the technical education sector in Yemen.



In the meeting, the minister reviewed the difficulties hindering the development of the technical education, especially at the current circumstances the country is going through due to the aggression war that destroyed most of educational facilities in several provinces.



Mohsen confirmed the keenness of his ministry to establish strong cooperation with donor organizations to benefit from their support to develop technical and vocational education so as to ensure the continuation of the educational process.



For his part, WFP's official noted that the program is currently focusing on projects related to sustainable livelihood, school feeding, and rehabilitation of schools and irrigation systems.



He confirmed the program's readiness to contribute to supporting the implementation of several programs in the technical education sector through cooperation with a number of organizations.



Following the meeting, the minister accompanied by WFP team visited Baghdad Technical Institute in the capital Sanaa, where they learned about the Institute's laboratories and needs of its various departments.





