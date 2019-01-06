FM meets UN envoy to Yemen, affirms other party thwarts Stockholm agreement [06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Sunday in the capital Sanaa, the UN Secretary-General Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffith.



During the meeting, the FM affirmed the commitment of the Supreme Political Council and the Government of National Salvation to implement the outcomes of the Sweden Agreement.



"However it is so clear the other side's stance is opposite and trying to diffuse mis-leding news contrary to what is happening in reality" he added.



The minister referred to the contiune attempts by the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition to circumvent the the consultations of Sweden, as they prevent enter of humanitarian aid, trade and oil derivatives and create always obstacles.



He pointed out that the incorrect news diffused by the coalition over granting entry permits to a limited number of ships, while the ships are waiting for permits to enter, including vessels loaded with derivatives In a clear politicization aimed at creating crises inside the non-occupied provinces.



The Minister pointed to the suffering of many citizens as a result of the unjustified closure of Sana’a International Airport, the security risks and provocations that threaten his safety and his life in the occupied provinces on his way to Marib, Aden and Sayoun, in addition to financial extortion.



He pointed out that US-backed saudi-led exiled Hadi’s authorities does not care about the status of the citizen or the calls of the international community calling for peace, where the security and passport authorities of the exiled Hadi issued do n't deal with travel documents issued by the non-occupied provinces on the day began consultations Sweden.



He stressed the importance of the United Nations and its Special Envoy to clarify to those countries that there are consultations under the auspices of the United Nations aimed at ending the military aggression to reach a comprehensive political solution, which requires the cessation of any unilateral actions and provocative does not serve confidence-building efforts.



Sharaf affirmed such actions represent crimes that will not be subject to statute of limitations in the framework of any arrangements of interests or peace, adding that the perpetrators will be punished wherever they are inside or outside.





