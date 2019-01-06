15 civilians killed, injured in Hodeidah, Hajjah province over 24 past hours [06/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) – At least fifteen civilians were killed and injured on Sunday in US-backed Saudi-led coalition aggression warplane and mercenaries' shelling in Hodeidah and Hajjah provinces over the 24 past hours, a security official told Saba.



Ten civilians were injured when the mercenaries shelled separate roads and neighboring's of al-Hali and al-Hawk districts in Hodeidah city, added the official.



In also al-Hali district, the mercenaries fired with medium weapons al-Khamsin Street, killo-7 area, toward the airport and faculty of medicine, while targeted with artillery force al-Shabab city in al-Tesain Street.



The aggression forces targeted Nana factory and surrounding with Katyusha rocket and mortar shells, fired more than thirty artillery shells south and west of al-Tuhaita and more than twenty four shells towards the west of Maghazi village, combed with different machine guns and launched more than thirty mortar shells north of Hais.



In Killo-16 area, the aggression mercenaries combed with heavy weapons on Mahal al-Shaikh village and targeted it with score of shells, while shelled al-Zafran village with fifteen mortar shells.



In al-Durihmi district, the aggression mercenaries continued in shelling al-Kawai village with artillery and medium machine guns.



In Hajjah province, three civilians were killed and two were injured in two aggression airstrikes on al-Makhafi area in Mustaba district.



In Saada province, the Saudi-led airstrikes hit two airstrikes on Akwan area in al-Safra district and two airstrikes on al-Madafen area in al-Dhaher district.



In Jizan, the aggression warplane waged an airstrike on its mercenary's east Jahfan Mountain.



EM



Saba