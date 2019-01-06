ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 05:54:06م
رئيس الوزراء يلتقي غريفيث ويقدم له هدية تذكارية تقديرا لجهوده
التقى رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم المبعوث الأممي الخاص إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث ونائبه معين شريم وطاقمه الفني.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
مطار مسقط الدولي يُنافِس على لقب أفضل مطار في العالم
انضم مطار مسقط الدولي إلى قائمة المطارات التي تتنافس لحصد جائزة (سكاي تراكس لأفضل مطار في العالم لعام 2019م).
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ عمران يناقش مع وجهاء مديرية السودة جهود تعزيز الاصطفاف لمواجهة العدوان
الولايات المتحدة تعتبر الصين منافسها الأول على سيادة الفضاء
كسر زحف للغزاة والمرتزقة في البقع بنجران
وساطة قبلية تنجح في حل قضية قتل بالخطاء بمديرية جبل عيال يزيد بعمران
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
15 civilians killed, injured in Hodeidah, Hajjah province over 24 past hours
[06/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) – At least fifteen civilians were killed and injured on Sunday in US-backed Saudi-led coalition aggression warplane and mercenaries' shelling in Hodeidah and Hajjah provinces over the 24 past hours, a security official told Saba.

Ten civilians were injured when the mercenaries shelled separate roads and neighboring's of al-Hali and al-Hawk districts in Hodeidah city, added the official.

In also al-Hali district, the mercenaries fired with medium weapons al-Khamsin Street, killo-7 area, toward the airport and faculty of medicine, while targeted with artillery force al-Shabab city in al-Tesain Street.

The aggression forces targeted Nana factory and surrounding with Katyusha rocket and mortar shells, fired more than thirty artillery shells south and west of al-Tuhaita and more than twenty four shells towards the west of Maghazi village, combed with different machine guns and launched more than thirty mortar shells north of Hais.

In Killo-16 area, the aggression mercenaries combed with heavy weapons on Mahal al-Shaikh village and targeted it with score of shells, while shelled al-Zafran village with fifteen mortar shells.

In al-Durihmi district, the aggression mercenaries continued in shelling al-Kawai village with artillery and medium machine guns.

In Hajjah province, three civilians were killed and two were injured in two aggression airstrikes on al-Makhafi area in Mustaba district.

In Saada province, the Saudi-led airstrikes hit two airstrikes on Akwan area in al-Safra district and two airstrikes on al-Madafen area in al-Dhaher district.

In Jizan, the aggression warplane waged an airstrike on its mercenary's east Jahfan Mountain.

EM

Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنين ومقتل قيادي في النخبة الشبوانية إثر اشتباكات وقصف مروحيات الأباتشي
[04/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by